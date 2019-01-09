Matt Verderame discusses the Bears and the NFL Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While it's been a painful few days for Bears' fans, from the loss to the Eagles to the departure of Vic Fangio to Denver, the playoffs must go on.

There are still eight teams left in the postseason with a chance to come home with the Lombardi Trophy in a few weeks in Atlanta.

That's why we talked with Matt Verderame of Fansided about the NFL Playoffs along with the many Bears' angles that have popped up after the loss to the Eagles on Wednesday's Sports Feed. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had a lot to talk about when it comes to this month in football, and you can watch that in the video above or below.