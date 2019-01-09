Lunchbreak: Alambre Steak Tacos
V&V Supremo Chef Alan Corona
Recipes:
Alambre Steak Tacos
Total Prep and Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 6 slices thick cut bacon, 1⁄2 inch pieces
- 1 link from (14 oz.) pkg. Supremo® Brand Pork Chorizo from V&V SUPREMO®
- 1 1⁄4 cups white onion, medium dice
- 1⁄2 lb. sirloin steak, sandwich sliced, 1⁄2 inch strips
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1⁄2 tsp. Kosher Salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup poblano pepper, small dice
- 1⁄2 cup red bell pepper, small dice
- 1 Tbsp. jalapeño pepper, seeds removed, small dice
- 2 cups Shredded Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese from V&V SUPREMO®
- 8 corn or flour tortillas, warmed
- Cilantro Mojo Sauce (see V&V Supremo website for recipe or substitute with your favorite salsa)
Directions:
- Preheat a cast iron skillet for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add bacon and cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until the bacon is crisp. Remove bacon from skillet and set aside until needed. Drain grease from skillet.
- In the same skillet; add Chorizo and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, crumbling with a spoon while cooking. Add onion and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add steak, lime juice, salt, and black pepper. Cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add peppers and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring to combine. Return bacon to pan and stir until all ingredients are fully incorporated.
- Evenly top meat with Chihuahua® Cheese, and cover skillet. Turn off heat and allow cheese to melt covered for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Serve Alambre Steak Tacos with tortillas, Cilantro Mojo Sauce, and enjoy!
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
INGREDIENTS:
QUESADILLA
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
¼ cup white onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup rotisserie chicken, shredded
⅛ tsp. kosher salt
⅛ tsp. black pepper
2 Tbsp. Supremo® Brand Mexican Sour Cream from V&V Supremo®
¼ cup canned hot chipotle salsa
4 (6 inch) flour tortillas
1 Cup Shredded Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese from V&V Supremo®
CHIPOTLE SAUCE
½ cup Supremo® Brand Mexican Sour Cream from V&V SUPREMO®
2 Tbsp. canned hot chipotle salsa
1 garlic clove, minced
⅛ tsp. salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine all the ingredient for the chipotle sauce in a bowl. Mix until well combined. Set aside.
- In a sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté for 1 minute. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute more. Mix in chicken, add salt and pepper, stir in 2 Tbsp. sour cream, ¼ cup of chipotle salsa.
- Preheat a skillet or pan for 1 minute over medium-low heat. The temperature on the skillet It’s important so that the tortillas do not harden or overcook before the cheese fully melts.
- Heat tortilla for 30 seconds. Flip the tortilla over, and add ¼ cup of cheese and half of the chicken mixture. Add ¼ cup of cheese over the chicken and top with the other tortilla. Cook quesadillas until the cheese is fully melted and quesadillas are golden brown on both sides. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Let the quesadillas rest a few minutes to allow the filling to set, then cut into wedges. Serve with chipotle sauce and enjoy!