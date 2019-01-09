Gourmet candy recalled over hepatitis-A concerns

A candy made in Kentucky has been recalled over hepatitis-A concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration said two varieties of Bauer’s Candies are in question, Bauer’s Chocolate and modjeskas, a marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel.

They were purchased after November 14th.

The gourmet candy is sold online and on QVC. The company has voluntarily recalled the candy and says the candy should be thrown away and not eaten.

The FDA said a worker in the candy facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

“At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies,” the FDA said on its website.

More from the FDA on hepatitis A:

Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those with other health problems. Although the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, FDA recommends that consumers who ate candies purchased after November 14, 2018 and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated. PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus (HAV) in the last 2 weeks; those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination do not require PEP.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with HAV. When symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter — even in microscopic amounts — from an infected person; this can happen when an infected person prepares food without appropriate hand hygiene, even before that person shows symptoms of illness.

People infected with HAV may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (known as jaundice), dark urine, and pale stool. Young children may not show symptoms of HAV infection.