DePaul student kidnapped on campus then robbed, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are seeking information after a Depaul student was kidnapped on campus then taken to another location and robbed.

Police said the 19-year-old student was walking behind the McDonald’s near Fullerton Avenue and Halsted Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The student was approached by a group of males who pointed a gun and forced the student into a black car.

The student was driven to an off-campus location, robbed, then released.

Police said the student was not harmed.

Campus police sent out an alert to students.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact authorities at 773-325-7777.