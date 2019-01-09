Chicago Fire’s David Eigenberg Returns!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He stars as Christopher Herrmann, a seasoned firefighter and salt-of-the-earth family man on NBC's drama "Chicago Fire." Herrmann co-owns and operates one of Chicago's favorite pubs, Molly's.

Eigenberg is known to film and television audiences for his role as Steve Brady, the good-hearted husband and quintessential New York bar owner in the box office hit and Emmy Award-winning series "Sex and the City."

Eigenberg's television credits include "Justified," "Third Watch," "Criminal Minds," "N.C.I.S.," "Castle" and "Law & Order: SVU."

A member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York, Eigenberg has performed in numerous off-Broadway plays. On Broadway, he received his break in 1990, playing a hustler in the original cast of John Guare's "Six Degrees of Separation," directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center. He also starred in the original cast of "Take Me Out," directed by Joe Mantello, which was awarded the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Drama League and New York Critics awards for Best Play.

Eigenberg served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He is married and lives in Chicago with his wife and two young children.