Charter school coach charged, accused of sexually assaulting 2 students

CHICAGO — A former charter school basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulted two of his students.

Jamel Helaire Jones, 32, is accused having a sexual relationship with the students last fall at the Legal Prep Charter Academy in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood..

The girls were between the ages of 14 and 17.

Police said he assaulted them at school and in his car.

In a statement, Legal Prep Academy said it took immediate action and notified authorities once it learned of the allegations.

Helaire Jones was also accused of sexual assault in Michigan over a decade ago and served time for robbery.

He is being held without bond.