Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Portland
- The Trail Blazers have won three straight against the Bulls and 11 of the last 14 dating back to February 2011. Last time these teams met on January 31 last season, Portland shot 56.1 percent from the field – that was their highest mark in any game last season.
- The Bulls have scored at least 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since November 26-28. They have had at least 60 points in the paint in each game – they had 60+ points in the paint four times over their first 38 games this season.
- The Trail Blazers beat the Knicks, 111-101 on Monday, shooting 11-for-31 (35.5 percent) on threes in the game. The Blazers are 19-6 when making at least 10 threes this season – they are 5-11 when making a single-digit number of threes.
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 22.8 points and shooting 62.7 percent from the floor thus far in January. He has not averaged any more than 15.6 points (November) or shot better than 51.8 percent (November) in any month this season.
- Lauri Markkanen was held to 14 points in his last game. Since he returned from injury, the Bulls have gone 4-2 in Markkanen’s 20-point games, and 1-10 when he scores under 20 points.
- Seth Curry dropped 13 points off the bench for Portland on Monday. He has been a double-digit scorer four times in his last ten games after scoring at least 10 points twice in his first 25 games this season. The Blazers are 6-0 when Curry has at least 10 points.