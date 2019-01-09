Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Nashville
- The Predators shut out the Maple Leafs, 4-0, in Toronto on Monday, their second ever shutout of the Leafs, and almost 10 years to the day as the first one (1/13/2009). It was Nashville’s fifth shutout this season, tied for second most in the league (Vegas, 6).
- The shutout of Toronto was Pekka Rinne’s 54th of his career, tied for third among active goalies, and behind only Henrik Lundqvist (63) since Rinne entered the league in 2005-06. Rinne hasn’t allowed more than three goals in any of his last 13 starts against the Blackhawks, but is just 6-6-1 in those games.
- These teams have met twice this season, with the home team getting a win in each – Nashville won 5-2 on December 1, and Chicago won 2-1 on December 18. The Preds have just two wins at the United Center in their last 10 regular-season games there, dating back to the 2013-14 season.
- The Blackhawks lost to the Flames, 4-3, at home on Monday, dropping to 1-2-1 in their last four following a 5-1-0 stretch. However, they’ve averaged 3.4 goals per game since December 12 (7-4-2), compared to 2.3 goals per game between November 1 and December 11 (3-14-2).
- Alex DeBrincat scored his 20th goal of the season in the loss to Calgary. After scoring 28 last season, he joins Artemi Panarin, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the only Hawks in the last 30 years to begin their NHL career with back-to-back 20-goal seasons.
- Nashville has outshot its opponents by an average of 4.02 shots per game this season, the fourth-largest differential in the league. Chicago has been outshot by 3.27 shots per game, the fifth-largest negative differential in the league.