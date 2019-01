Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show showcases more than 600 boats, 100 RVs, plus the latest in marine accessories, outdoor gear and technology at the best prices of the year. This year’s show has many exciting features from an extensive boating and sailing seminar series, which includes some of the biggest names in sailing, to one of the first-ever hybrid yachts, and so much more!

McCormick Place:

2301 S. King Dr.

Chicago, IL 60616

chicagoboatshow.com