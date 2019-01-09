× Armed Carjackings hit Logan Square

CHICAGO-Police are warning people about a string of armed carjackings on the Northwest Side.

Authorities say there have been two carjackings and one attempted carjacking in Logan Square between Jan. 2 and Jan. 7.

In all three cases, a man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

He was accompanied by a woman in one incident.

The crimes took place in the 2600 block of N. Spaulding and 2700 block of N. Drake.

Police say witnesses didn’t get a good luck at the man because he was wearing a hooded sweat shirt and a white surgical mask.