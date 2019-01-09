Accumulating snowfall Saturday follows season’s chilliest air to date
-
More snow here to-date than Minneapolis, International Falls, Madison & Green Bay, WI combined; a little overrunning snow Wed. night as modestly milder air moves in—windy, rainy storm Saturday; 2nd storm with snow next week?— cold air follows
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Dec. 2000: More than a whole season’s snowfall in one month
-
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Chicagoans shiver through chilliest November open in 22 years; Alaska and western North American warmth generating the “NW” upper winds delivering our cold air; more seasonable temps by Thanksgiving
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
-
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
-
-
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
-
Travel weather good through Christmas, but not for sleighs
-
Early season arctic blast to follow first measurable snowfall