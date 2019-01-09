9-year-old boy missing from Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 9-year-old Michael Campbell, from Englewood didn't return from school yesterday and his backpack found near a dumpster at 75th and Harvard.

At 8:40 pm officers were notified by the Missing 9-year-olds mother that he has not returned home from school which ended at 3:00 pm. He was last seen by his brother at 12 noon during lunch at Harvard Elementary School. Area South and Missing Persons notified. The missing is described as a male black 4ft – 60lbs slim build black short hair, brown eyes, medium complexion. Maroon jacket and maroon shirt, Black pants, orange and blue Nike gym shoes. NFI at this time.

This is developing story, check back here for details. Nancy Loo is on the scene and will provide further updates all morning.