1 million balls to fill Navy Pier ballroom for ‘Beach Chicago’ experience

CHICAGO — If winter in Chicago has you dreaming of the beach, look no further than Navy Pier!

“The Beach Chicago” is a free, interactive public art installation opening at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Created by Snarkitecture, the installation consists of one million antimicrobial and recyclable plastic spheres enclosed in a large, open space. Guests are invited to “swim” through the white spheres as part of the artistic experience. The 18,0000 square-foot ballroom will also feature lounge deck chairs, lifeguard chairs, umbrellas, inflatables and other signage to make you feel as if you’re at the beach!

Earlier iterations of The Beach have taken place in Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; Sydney, Australia; Paris, France; and Bangkok, Thailand. Chicago will serve as the third site in the U.S. and first in the Midwest.

“The Beach Chicago” is open from Jan. 19 through Feb. 3.