For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Windy Wednesday as temperatures drop to January norms
-
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
A mild, sunny end to the week
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend
-
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
-
Saturday Forecast: Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday, snow on the way
-
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way