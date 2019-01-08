× Wind Advisory Chicago area-wide for gusts to 50 mph beginning midday and continuing into evening

CHICAGO — A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area calling for westerly winds gusting to 45-50 miles per hour between 11AM and 9PM CST this Tuesday.

Persons driving north-south-oriented routes in high profile vehicles will be most affected. Strongest winds will most likely occur later this afternoon into the evening hours.

A strong cold front will sweep through northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana today followed by falling temperatures and strengthening west to northwesterly winds gusting 45 to 50 miles per hour. Lighter southerly winds this morning will gradually shift to the southwest and then west-northwest today, strengthening considerably late morning into early afternoon with peak gusts most likely late afternoon into the evening hours. Winds will slowly weaken overnight.

Wind Advisories will be in effect over a broad area primarily from the Dakotas through portions of Minnesota through Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana into Ohio (brown-shaded area on the map below). Note also Winter Weather Advisories are up for lake-effect snow showers along the western Lower Michigan Lake Michigan coastline (purple-shaded area on the map below) where 1 to 4-inches of snow could fall this evening through Wednesday.