Video released of deadly police-involved shooting of murder suspect in Lakemoor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEMOOR, Ill. -- Newly released police video reveals what happened moments before a deadly police-involved shooting involving a murder suspect in Lakemoor.

The Lakemoore Police Department said an officer was conducting a status check on a suspicious car near Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road in July 2018.

The officer asked the driver, 36-year-old Kenneth Edwin Martell, for identification -- but he didn't have any.

After running a check on the name he gave her, she came back to the car and that's when Martell pulled the gun.

Officials said a "struggle ensued" and during the struggle, a second officer arrived to the scene. Police said that officer shot and killed Martell.

Martell was wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

Lake County prosecutors said the officer acted in self defense.

42.328633 -88.198973