× Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on 25 days in January and February

CHICAGO — Looking to cure those winter blues? The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on 25 different days this January and February.

With a valid ID, Illinois residents can receive free general admission to Shedd, which includes the white-sided dolphins’ aquatic presentation (subject to availability) and access to the special exhibit “Underwater Beauty.” Admission can be upgraded to include Shedd’s 4-D Experience for $4.95 per guest.

January Dates

Thursday, Jan. 17

Friday, Jan. 18

Saturday, Jan. 19

Sunday, Jan. 20

Monday, Jan. 21 (open until 9 p.m.)

February

Monday – Friday all month long!

Shedd is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Also, Shedd will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 16 for routine maintenance and cleaning.

For more information, visit sheddaquarium.org.

Looking to bring more beauty to your year? Discover beauty worth saving—this weekend and throughout 2019 as a Shedd member! For a limited time, take 10% off new memberships: https://t.co/NpezMkGryX pic.twitter.com/39W0YghPkm — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) January 3, 2019