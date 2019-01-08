Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on 25 days in January and February
CHICAGO — Looking to cure those winter blues? The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on 25 different days this January and February.
With a valid ID, Illinois residents can receive free general admission to Shedd, which includes the white-sided dolphins’ aquatic presentation (subject to availability) and access to the special exhibit “Underwater Beauty.” Admission can be upgraded to include Shedd’s 4-D Experience for $4.95 per guest.
January Dates
- Thursday, Jan. 17
- Friday, Jan. 18
- Saturday, Jan. 19
- Sunday, Jan. 20
- Monday, Jan. 21 (open until 9 p.m.)
February
- Monday – Friday all month long!
Shedd is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Also, Shedd will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 16 for routine maintenance and cleaning.
For more information, visit sheddaquarium.org.
