Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on 25 days in January and February

Posted 10:15 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, January 8, 2019

CHICAGO — Looking to cure those winter blues? The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on 25 different days this January and February.

With a valid ID, Illinois residents can receive free general admission to Shedd, which includes the white-sided dolphins’ aquatic presentation (subject to availability) and access to the special exhibit “Underwater Beauty.”  Admission can be upgraded to include Shedd’s 4-D Experience for $4.95 per guest.

January Dates

  • Thursday, Jan. 17
  • Friday, Jan. 18
  • Saturday, Jan. 19
  • Sunday, Jan. 20
  • Monday, Jan. 21 (open until 9 p.m.)

February

  • Monday – Friday  all month long!

Shedd is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and  9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Also, Shedd will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 16 for routine maintenance and cleaning.

For more information, visit sheddaquarium.org.