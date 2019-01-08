× O’Hare Airport ‘people mover’ shuts down until this fall

CHICAGO — If you park at O’Hare Airport when you travel, you’ll want to be aware of some upcoming changes.

The city is upgrading the 25-year-old “people mover” light rail system. It was shut down Tuesday and won’t re-open until fall 2019.

Changes include a new, larger fleet of cars and a stop at O’Hare’s new multi-modal facility which opened last month.

In the meantime, shuttle busses will transport travelers between the airports terminals and parking lots.