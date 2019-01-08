COLUMBIA, Mo. — Authorities say a Missouri police officer has been placed on leave after hitting and killing a 4-year-old girl with a patrol vehicle while trying to park on the sidewalk outside of a high school.
Missouri police officer on leave after killing 4-year-old with vehicle
