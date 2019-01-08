Man fatally shot in driveway of Dolton home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- A man was shot and killed while sitting inside his vehicle in the driveway of his home in south suburban Dolton.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 15200 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

The man reportedly pulled into his driveway when someone opened fire. He was shot at least two times, one of the bullets reportedly struck him in the head.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect and haven't said if they have a motive in the shooting.

The victims's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.