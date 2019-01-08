Kevin Fishbain discusses the end of the Bears’ 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This figured to be one of the first major practice days for the Bears as they prepared for a NFC Divisional Playoffs against the Rams.

Instead, they're packing up their lockers and heading home for a Winter break.

The Bears' 16-15 loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card Game on Sunday put an abrupt end to their incredible season on Sunday, leaving many to start wondering what the offseason will hold for the team.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic discussed that along with the 2018 season that just ended on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

