Giordano’s to open locations in Wisconsin

KENOSHA — Pizza lovers, rejoice! Chicago’s famous Giordano’s Pizza is reportedly coming back to Wisconsin, Fox6 reports.
Shared on their website, Giordano’s says the restaurants are “coming soon” to Kenosha and Madison.
It’s unclear when exactly, but we can’t wait!
About Giordano’s (from website)
In 1974, on Chicago’s historic south side, Efren and Joseph Giordano opened the first Giordano’s in the world. Over the next 40 years and counting, millions of happy and loyal fans as well as hundreds of critics call Giordano’s the city’s “best” stuffed pizza!
https://twitter.com/GiordanosPizza/status/1035965530753122304