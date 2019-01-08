Final thoughts from Rauner before he leaves office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Outgoing governor Bruce Rauner met with the press for the final time Tuesday and held court on a wide range of topics.

Rauner came to office promising to 'shake-up' Springfield. Next week, he will leave after a single term, one remembered for acrimony as much as accomplishment.

“Virtually everything we’ve supported was supported by the people of Illinois,” Rauner said. “Maybe not the politicians or the special interest groups that have an economic agenda in those items but by the people themselves.”

House speaker Mike Madigan and the democrats fought runner on every budget and almost every item on the governor’s so-called “turnaround agenda;” from term limits to redistricting to an expansion of charter schools and workers compensation reform.

Where others see defeat, Rauner sees resolve.

“In Illinois, republicans have won in the ‘80s, ‘90s, but then they did the same bad stuff democrats did … kicked the can on pension payments, didn’t reform the state, raise taxes with no reforms.”

Rauner was also asked about the criminal charges filed against Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, who profits from a private law practice with clients who do business with the government.

“There are others that do the same and worse,” Rauner said. “And they haven’t been indicted yet. I hope they are.”