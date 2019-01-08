FeedonThis: National title game and Bears remain the big topics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The big topics of discussion for Sports Feed seemed pretty obvious before the show even began.

The Bears' loss in their Wild Card Playoff game against the Eagles would be talked about a lot. So would the National Championship victory Clemson over Alabama.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman didn't disappoint, as they discussed both at length on Tuesday. Their conversation on the chemistry of the Bears remaining strong in 2019 was part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Cody Parkey remained a major topic of conversation on the show, especially in the Social Fodder.

See more on Goose Island's challenge based on the criticism of Parkey along with the mascot "Gritty's" latest tribute to the Bears kicker in the video above.

Parkey's future was also one of the topics bought and sold during the latest opening of the "Chicago Sports Exchange."

Watch Josh and Jarrett's discussion on that topic and two others in the video above.

Is Clemson's 2018 team the best in College Football history?

As part of one of those teams in that debate, Jarrett had a reason to give his answer to Josh on the show, and you can watch that in the video above.