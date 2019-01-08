× Durbin: TSA workers in Chicago hit hard by government shutdown

CHICAGO — Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) joined Transportation Safety Administraton workers Tuesday to talk about how the partial government shutdown is affecting TSA employees who are currently working without pay.

“We’re being hit hard by the government shutdown right at this airport,” Durbin told reporters at a press conference at O’Hare Airport. “1,600 TSA workers here at O’Hare, another 400 at Midway, are considered essential personnel. And what does that mean? They have to show up for work even though they don’t get a paycheck.”

This coming weekend will be the first in which TSA workers are supposed to get paid, but won’t receive a check.

Janis Casey of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 777 also spoke at the press conference.