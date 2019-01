× Court upholds CPD officer’s conviction for shooting into car full of teens

A federal appeals court just upheld the conviction of a former Chicago police officer accused of using excessive force.

Marco Proano is serving five years in federal prison for firing 16 shots into a car full of teens in 2013. Two teens were hurt.

Proano’s attorney asked for a new trial, saying the jury heard improper evidence, and prosecutors relied on inadmissible statements; the court said no.