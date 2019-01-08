Chill to sting after one of mildest January opens on record
45% of Christmases since 1884 have hosted 1” or greater snow covers—but NOT this one; bitter chill of past Christmases also a “no-show”; windy storm’s “warm sector” to bring 50s Thursday—the month’s mildest temp to date
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Winter-level Thanksgiving chill gives way to the mildest air here in nearly 3 weeks Friday and Saturday; rain due Friday night—but windy storm due to spin up Sunday/Sunday night; cold daytime rain could shift to wet nighttime snow
2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
Travel weather good through Christmas, but not for sleighs
December to return to its mild ways after this week’s chill
Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return