BBB of Chicago releases top 10 scams of 2018

CHICAGO — Online purchase scams skyrocketed to the top of Better Business Bureau of Chicago’s top 10 scams of 2018.

According to BBB, experts say 1.4 million fake websites are created every month with criminals replacing some of these websites every few hours in order to avoid detection.

The BBB says the most common online purchase scams are typically related to pets, clothing, cosmetics, electronics and automobiles.

Here are BBB’s top 10 scams of 2018:

Online Purchase – fake websites Employment – job offer scams Debt Collections – invoices, calls or emails for fake debts Tech Support – calls, texts or emails from fake tech support agents Tax Collection – fake IRS or Treasury Dept. calls/emails Utility – fake calls/emails claiming your service will be shut off unless you pay Fake Check/Money Order – scammers send a fake check and convince recipients to send fees or the balance of an “overpayment” back Counterfeit Product – often tied in with scam websites – consumers are sent cheap counterfeit items worth a fraction of the real item Phishing – a series of fake spoofed emails requesting money or personal information Advance Fee Loan – the promise of a “loan” – after you pay fees

The BBB urges you to report scam attempts to its BBB Scamtracker, and offers tips for avoiding scams here: bbb.org/avoid scams.