× The Bubble Tap Trailer coming to a wedding near you

This could be used as a cure for all Bears fans that are waking up from the nightmare that was the Bears game last night. The perfect partner to your orange juice for a wedding or post-mortem film session of a playoff game, you’ll need the “Bubble Tap Trailer.” Yup, you read that correctly, according to Bustle you can now rent the vintage trailer serving up prosecco on tap!

The trailer full of sparkling wine has taken the stance of “making serving bubbly easier, more eco-friendly (fewer bottle to recycle) and, of course, more Instagrammable.” The Bubble Tap Trailer spins off from the Tap Trailer Company using a “canned ham” style trailer. Better known as the teardrop-shaped style camper, meant for one to two people that first was fashionable in the United States in the 1950s.

You can book the trailer yourself, only catch is that you must either live or have your event in Southern California…but they do say they are planning to expand! For more information, read here.

Cheers!