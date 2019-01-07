× NFL changes Cody Parkey’s missed field goal to a block

CHICAGO — Rarely has a kicker had so much attention on his in the history of the Chicago Bears, and that’s not a great thing for Cody Parkey.

When he knocked a 43-yard field goal try off the left upright in the closing seconds of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game with the Eagles at Soldier Field, the kicker has been the subject of scorn from fans and countless social media memes.

Yet the NFL today is taking some of the blame away from Parkey on that miss that concluded a 16-15 loss to Philadelphia that put an abrupt end to the Bears’ season.

On the https://t.co/Mns8Pz2neQ officially play-by-play of the Bears-Eagles Wild Card Playoff game, Cody Parkey's field goal at the end has officially been changed to a block by Treyvon Hester. pic.twitter.com/GXukW9FJIB — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 7, 2019

Today the NFL officially changed the kick in their play-by-play log to a block instead of a miss, crediting the Eagles’ Treyvon Hester for getting at least part of his hand on the ball to deflect the kick at the line of scrimmage.

Hester told reporters that last night, and since then many have been looking closely at the video to see if he did indeed get at least a piece of the ball to deflect it left.

Was Cody Parkey's final kick tipped by Treyvon Hester? 🕵️ (via @ScottGustin) pic.twitter.com/VI7tbWA3Lh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 7, 2019

The first of three doinks: pic.twitter.com/1Wgfco4apM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2019

Not that it will make Parkey feel much better, as the missed kick put an end to a disappointing season. It was his first in Chicago after signing a four-year, $15 million deal with $9 million guaranteed. He hit the post on five previous kicks this season – all of them misses – and his 76.7 percent success rate was the lowest of his career for a full season.

“I feel terrible. I let the team down. It’s on me,” said Parkey after the game. “I have to own it. I have to be a man. Unfortunately, that’s the way it went today.”