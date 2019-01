× R. Kelly sued by his former Chicago landlord amid release of ‘Lifetime’ docuseries

CHICAGO — R Kelly and his former landlord have a court date Monday morning.

“Midwest Commercial” is suing Kelly for unpaid rent on his Near West Side studio. The R&B singer denies it.

The studio is featured in the new “Lifetime” docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” A report on Buzzfeed claimed that Kelly housed six different women at his properties in Chicago and Georgia. He also denies that.

The six-part docuseries featured accounts from accusers and Kelly’s close friends on his life and allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

Kelly’s lawyer said the documentary is filled with false allegations, and has suggested the subjects are defaming his client for personal gain, according to Billboard.

In 2002, Kelly was charged with 21 counts of child pornography for a videotape that allegedly showed him having sex with an unidentified underage girl. He was acquitted, and his lawyers at the time said Kelly was not in the video, and suggested his likeness may have been computer-generated.

In 2017, he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen. At the time, Kelly’s publicist denied previous allegations, saying they were “made up by individuals known to be dishonest.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video