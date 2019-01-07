Preckwinkle returning more than $100K of Ald. Burke donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle wants to put some political distance between herself and Alderman Ed Burke.

Burke faces federal charges of using his City Council clout to steer business to his private law firm.

In an email to supporters, Preckwinkle wrote: "I will not have my name dragged through the mud."

She will return $116,000 that was raised during a fundraiser at Burke's house.

Preckwinkle also removed Burke from the Cook County Democratic party's judicial slating panel, a post he held for decades.