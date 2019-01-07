Jeff let's a morning news intern take over his segment to thank everyone and say goodbye as she leaves her internship with us to go be an intern for Man of the People.
Our Morning News Show Intern says farewell to our Newsroom & you won’t forget her!
-
Lion kills 22-year-old intern after escaping enclosure at North Carolina conservatory
-
White House suspends pass of CNN’s Acosta after Trump calls reporter ‘rude, terrible person’
-
A-list celebs say they’re ‘too busy’ for WGN Morning News Primetime Special
-
White House must immediately return press credentials of CNN’s Jim Acosta, judge says
-
Shaun Cassidy has hilarious response to WGN meteorologist’s tweet
-
-
Dramatic video shows residents leap from burning Dallas apartment complex
-
Chicago archdiocese adds 10 new names to list of clergy accused of child sex abuse
-
Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle on taxes, schools and police accountability
-
Homeless man finds $17,000, gives it to food bank
-
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth arrested
-
-
Body of missing St. Louis ballerina discovered in lake
-
NFL’s Chad Kelly arrested after entering stranger’s house while mumbling incoherently, police say
-
Dog found protecting boy as deadly fire ripped through California home, mother says