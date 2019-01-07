× New R. Kelly allegations raised in cable docuseries

“I don’t know if anything will happen…” – Pop Culture reporter Jim DeRogatis

The Lifetime Network debuted its six hour documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly." The compelling 3 night event was produced by reporter and filmmaker dream hampton who featured interviews from 50 people linked to Kelly including Kelly's ex-wife and girlfriends, a number of women detailing disturbing accusations against the singer including kidnapping and sexual, emotional and physical abuse. She also interviewed Kelly's brothers, his famed music teacher, former employees, record industry types, celebrities including John Legend and various radio personalities and a number of Chicago reporters who extensively covered the trial and ongoing allegations.

Jim DeRogatis has been reporting on R. Kelly since 2000. We talked to him about new concerns raised in the docuseries that suggest police departments in at least 2 cities may have been protecting Kelly from parents looking for their children believed to be held up in his various homes over the years.

R. Kelly and his former landlord have a court date this morning (Monday, January 7). "Midwest Commercial" says Kelly owes back rent on his near west side studio. Kelly denies it.

WGN will have updates on that court appearance throughout the day. WGN has reached out to state and city authorities for comment and is awaiting responses.