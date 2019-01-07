Monday’s 50s a distant memory; temps to tumble 34-degrees
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
Travel weather good through Christmas, but not for sleighs
Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December
Winter “warmth’ extends coast-to-coast breaking records in the Upper Midwest; Saturday to host only the 3rd 50-degree or higher temp of past 6 weeks; overall mild pattern next 2 weeks to be punctuated sporadic chilly spells
45% of Christmases since 1884 have hosted 1” or greater snow covers—but NOT this one; bitter chill of past Christmases also a “no-show”; windy storm’s “warm sector” to bring 50s Thursday—the month’s mildest temp to date
7th day here with 40s and an 8th straight day above normal; temps to flirt with 50-deg Wednesday; windy Pacific storm to jump the Rockies and redevelop on the Gulf Coast; its powerful winds to rake Chicago Thursday night/Friday
One storm retreats, its backside clouds to flurry Saturday; sun’s back Sunday with a temp boost—but a New Year’s Eve system due Monday; rain or a wintry mix in tow; arctic blast hits Tue/Wed then sharp warming; temp near 50-Friday
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
Powerhouse storm on southern track—its “NE” winds reach Chicago holding Saturday to 30s; “west” winds Sunday bring near 50-degree high for Bears/Packers game; mild pattern continues next week—temps to average 9 deg above normal