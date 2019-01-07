Midday Fix: Shellfish Linguini and details about the 89th Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show
Donny Farrell, Chef, Oyster Bah
Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted
Chicago
Event:
The 89th Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show, which will take place at McCormick Place January 9 – 13.
- Wednesday, January 9: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thursday, January 10 and Friday, January 11: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, January 12: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday, January 13: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
McCormick Place – SOUTH Building
2301 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60616
Recipe:
Shellfish Linguini
Ingredients:
Split Lobster Tail – 1 tail cut in half (shell on)
Shrimp Cut in Half – 2 pieces of shrimp (each cut in half)
Calamari Tubes – 2 tubes sliced in half
Linguini Portions – half cup linguini (precooked)
White wine – 4 tablespoons
Shaved Garlic – 1 tablespoon
Raw Whole Mussels – 6 total
Cherry Tomatoes – 4 sliced in half
Blended Oil – 1 tablespoon of oil
Butter – 3 tablespoons
Lemons – .5 juiced
Chopped Parsley – 1 teaspoon
Four Letter Hot Sauce – 1 teaspoon
Chopped Chives – 1 tablespoon
Method:
- In a Sautee pan heat 1 tablespoon blended oil on medium heat
- Add shaved garlic and Four Letter Hot Sauce until cooked but not brown
- Add seafood (lobster, shrimp, calamari, and mussels) into the pan and cook for 3 minutes.
- In the same pan, add white wine and reduce it by half.
- Once wine is reduced, add cooked pasta into the pan.
- Continue cooking until the seafood is cooked through. Shrimp should no longer be clear – meat should be white.
- Add cherry tomatoes, parsley, and .5 tablespoon of chives
- Add butter and lemon juice. Stir until butter is completely melted
- Season with salt
- Plate and garnish with remaining .5 tablespoon of chives