Midday Fix: Shellfish Linguini and details about the 89th Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show

Donny Farrell, Chef, Oyster Bah

Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted

Chicago

http://oysterbah.com/

Event:

The 89th Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show, which will take place at McCormick Place January 9 – 13.

  • Wednesday, January 9: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, January 10 and Friday, January 11: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 12: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 13: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

McCormick Place – SOUTH Building

2301 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL  60616

chicagoboatshow.com

Recipe:

Shellfish Linguini

 Ingredients:

Split Lobster Tail – 1 tail cut in half (shell on)

Shrimp Cut in Half – 2 pieces of shrimp (each cut in half)

Calamari Tubes – 2 tubes sliced in half

Linguini Portions – half cup linguini (precooked)

White wine – 4 tablespoons

Shaved Garlic – 1 tablespoon

Raw Whole Mussels – 6 total

Cherry Tomatoes – 4 sliced in half

Blended Oil – 1 tablespoon of oil

Butter – 3 tablespoons

Lemons – .5 juiced

Chopped Parsley – 1 teaspoon

Four Letter Hot Sauce – 1 teaspoon

Chopped Chives – 1 tablespoon

 

Method:

  1. In a Sautee pan heat 1 tablespoon blended oil on medium heat
  2. Add shaved garlic and Four Letter Hot Sauce until cooked but not brown
  3. Add seafood (lobster, shrimp, calamari, and mussels) into the pan and cook for 3 minutes.
  4. In the same pan, add white wine and reduce it by half.
  5. Once wine is reduced, add cooked pasta into the pan.
  6. Continue cooking until the seafood is cooked through. Shrimp should no longer be clear – meat should be white.
  7. Add cherry tomatoes, parsley, and .5 tablespoon of chives
  8. Add butter and lemon juice. Stir until butter is completely melted
  9. Season with salt
  10. Plate and garnish with remaining .5 tablespoon of chives

 