Marshalls closing 2 South Side locations

CHICAGO — Marshalls announced plans to close two stores on the city’s South Side.

With Target closing next month at the Marshfield Plaza, and now Marshalls closing, shoppers are worried about what’s going to happen next.

A Marshalls spokesperson said the Marshalls in Morgan Park at 11620 S. Marshfield Ave. and another at 1422 W. 47th St. will close within the week. The spokesperson thanked employees and shoppers but gave no specific reason about why the stores are closing. The spokesperson said there are five other locations on the South Side.

“I’m sad because we have to travel so far to get decent deals,” Tasha Wilson, a shopper, said.

Besides the Target at Marshfield Plaza, another Target is closing in Chatham. Community leaders saw those closings as disinvestment in the South Side. Some shoppers are wondering the same.

“It draws up a concern, wondering why these major stores can’t last in this new development,” Jerry Dale, a shopper said.

Over 100 employees at the Marshalls will be affected. All regular and non-temporary workers will be offered jobs at other locations.

Read Marshalls' full statement:

"Our Marshalls stores located at 11620 S. Marshfield Ave. and 1422 W. 47th St. in Chicagoare expected to close within a week. While we are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, the decision to close any store is one we make with thoughtful consideration. We are extremely grateful for our Associates in these store locations and have offered all Associates working in regular, non-temporary positions employment in our other nearby store locations. "Chicago remains a very important market for us. We appreciate the loyalty of our Marshalls customers and believe they will continue to find great values at our other Marshalls Chicago store locations, five of which are located nearby on the South Side. To find another store, customers may call 1-888-627-7425 or use the store finder onwww.marshalls.com."