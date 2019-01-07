Lunchbreak: Pork Puppies

Posted 12:37 PM, January 7, 2019, by

Chef Michael Kornick, co-owner of County BBQ and DMK Restaurants

County BBQ

Now Open Daily at 11:30 a.m.

1352 W. Taylor St.

www.dmkcountybarbeque.com

312-265-0836

Recipe:

Pork Puppies

Makes approx. 30 pieces

Ingredients:

2 cups yellow corn meal

.5 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1.25 cups whole milk

1 ea. Spanish onion (medium size)

2 oz cooking oil

1.25 lbs. pulled pork, minced

1 lb. grated sharp cheddar cheese

3-4 cups frying canola oil to deep fry set at 350 degrees F

 

Spice mix (combine ingredients):

1 Tbl Spanish paprika

1 Tbl smoked paprika

2 Tsp garlic powder

1 Tsp cumin

1 Tbl chili arbol powder or cayenne pepper

3 Tbl salt

Directions:

  1. Mince the onions and sweat them until tender in the oil.
  2. Add ¾ of the spice mixture while the onions are still hot, cook one minute, remove from the pan to a large bowl. (the remaining ¼ can be used to add additional spice, as desired)
  3. Mix the pork with the onions, add the milk and mix thoroughly.
  4. Combine the flour, corn meal and baking powder.
  5. Fold the flour mixture into the pork, taste for spice, add more if needed.
  6. Refrigerate for thirty minutes
  7. Shape with two spoons into a loose ball and drop into the fryer, cook until golden brown and cooked throughout for about three minutes.