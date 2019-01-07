Lunchbreak: Pork Puppies
Chef Michael Kornick, co-owner of County BBQ and DMK Restaurants
County BBQ
Now Open Daily at 11:30 a.m.
1352 W. Taylor St.
312-265-0836
Recipe:
Pork Puppies
Makes approx. 30 pieces
Ingredients:
2 cups yellow corn meal
.5 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1.25 cups whole milk
1 ea. Spanish onion (medium size)
2 oz cooking oil
1.25 lbs. pulled pork, minced
1 lb. grated sharp cheddar cheese
3-4 cups frying canola oil to deep fry set at 350 degrees F
Spice mix (combine ingredients):
1 Tbl Spanish paprika
1 Tbl smoked paprika
2 Tsp garlic powder
1 Tsp cumin
1 Tbl chili arbol powder or cayenne pepper
3 Tbl salt
Directions:
- Mince the onions and sweat them until tender in the oil.
- Add ¾ of the spice mixture while the onions are still hot, cook one minute, remove from the pan to a large bowl. (the remaining ¼ can be used to add additional spice, as desired)
- Mix the pork with the onions, add the milk and mix thoroughly.
- Combine the flour, corn meal and baking powder.
- Fold the flour mixture into the pork, taste for spice, add more if needed.
- Refrigerate for thirty minutes
- Shape with two spoons into a loose ball and drop into the fryer, cook until golden brown and cooked throughout for about three minutes.