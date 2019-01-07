Goose Island inviting ‘armchair kickers’ to try and make a field goal; Beer for a year on the line

CHICAGO — Goose Island Beer wants to give football fans a chance to make that ill-fated field goal.

Moreover, the brewery is hoping to prove just how hard it can be to clear the uprights.

The Chicago-based brewery is inviting all the “arm chair kickers” out there to try their hand (or their foot as it were) at kicking a field goal.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey knocked a 43-yard field goal try off the left upright in the closing seconds of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game with the Eagles at Soldier Field. The Bears lost and Parkey has been the subject of scorn from fans, countless social media memes and plenty of “I could have made that!” bellows.

“A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL,” Goose Island tweeted Monday.

The brewery said they will set up a goal post outside their business this weekend and invite anyone who thinks they can make the kick to come and try.

The winner gets beer for a year.

Goose Island said they will release details soon.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the NFL took some of the blame away from Parkey and officially changed the kick in its play-by-play log to a “block” instead of a “miss,” crediting the Eagles’ Treyvon Hester for getting at least part of his hand on the ball to deflect the kick at the line of scrimmage.