Eagles fans Venmo Cody Parkey money for missing field goal

PHILADELPHIA – Some fans wanted to give him a hug. Others wanted to give him an earful.

But the Philly fanatics opted to give Cody Parkey money through Venmo for double doinking the potential game-winning field goal Sunday night in the Bears devastating loss to the Eagles.

Feel for Cody Parkey, but the fact that Eagles fans are blowing up his Venmo or someone blessed with the same name is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/jn3EQZd3Kl — Drew Casey (@Drew__Casey) January 7, 2019

Venmo is an inexact science. You may think you’re paying the real Cody Parkey, which some of the originators of the idea insist they did, but imposters were quick to pop up and cash in on the movement.

To be fair, the NFL officially noted the kick was blocked.