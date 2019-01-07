× Burke to resign as finance committee chair

CHICAGO — Chicago alderman Ed Burke will relinquish the source of some of his power effective 5 p.m. Monday.

WGN Investigates has obtained a copy of Burke’s letter officially resigning as chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee, a position he’s held continuously since 1989.

“Pursuant to Rule 36 of the City Council Rules of Order and Procedure, I am hereby tendering my resignation as Chairman of the Committee on Finance effective 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 7, 2019. Yours truly, Edward M. Burke,” the letter simply states.

Federal prosecutors charged Burke with attempted extortion last week. He’s accused of withholding building permits for the owner of a large Burger King franchise who refused Burke’s overtures to use his private law practice. Burke denies wrongdoing and has said he will continue to serve alderman of the 14th ward and will seek re-election in February.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has named his floor leader, Ald. Pat O’Connor, to replace Burke as chairman of the finance committee.