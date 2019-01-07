Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Calgary
- The Flames have won five straight over the Blackhawks, which is tied for the longest winning streak in franchise history against Chicago. The Lightning are the only team with a longer active winning streak against the Blackhawks (seven).
- After starting the season 6-6-0 on the road, the Flames are 8-3-0 since November 25. That .727 road points percentage since then ranks second in the Western Conference behind the Jets (.778).
- The Blackhawks are 7-3-2 since losing eight straight, the longest losing streak by any team this season. In those 12 games, they allowed 4.8 goals per game in the five losses compared to 2.0 in the seven wins.
- Johnny Gaudreau lit the lamp against Philadelphia on Saturday, his fourth consecutive game with a goal. He has 11 points (5g, 6a) in his last four games, the most by a Flames skater in a four-game span since Jarome Iginla had 12 from February-March 2009.
- Patrick Kane had three assists in Chicago’s most recent win over Pittsburgh, his fourth game with at least three points since December 20. Only Nikita Kucherov (19) and Johnny Gaudreau (17) have more points than Kane’s 15 (8g, 7a) since December 20.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 59 goals in the first period this season, most by far in the NHL (Lightning are second with 49). The Flames have scored 47 goals in the first period, fourth most in hockey.