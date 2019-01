Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Cabin Fever event is coming up on February 9th and 10th. It is the one sale of the year where nearly every single dealer will have discounts on their items. They will have door prizes and raffles for gifts supplied by the dealers, as well as refreshments and chances to talk and interact with the dealers.

Jackson Square Antique Mall:

112 E. Burlington Ave.

La Grange, IL 60525

jacksonsquaremall.com