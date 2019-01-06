Sunday Brunch: Oysters Rockefeller

Cy Sadaka the owner of King Crab in Chicago visited WGN show how to make Oysters Rockefeller.
King Crab Chicago
1816 N. Halsted St.
Chicago, IL 60614
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
Ingredients:
-30 unopened, live, medium size oysters (blue point or Chesapeake, it's your preference)
-40 ounces or 5 cups of Fresh Spinach
-18 ounces or 2 ½ cups of Mozzarella cheese
-5 heads of garlic
-1 white onion
-10 ounces or 1 1/3 cup of mushrooms
-1/2 Parmesan Cheese
-1 bottle of Olive Oil for sautéing
-Pepper and salt
- 5 ounces of butter or 10 tablespoons of butter
-1/2 cup of milk or heavy whipping cream
-1 ounces or ½ cup of Panko or Japanese breadcrumbs
Directions:
- Clean oysters and place them in a large pot, Next pour enough water to cover the oysters; bring the water and oysters to a boil.
- Then remove them and drain the oysters and let them cool. Once they are cool you will next break the top shell off each oyster.
- Then you can mix your filling: (spinach mix) **these will be diced and chopped prior to segment*
- Sauté diced spinach, chopped mushrooms, chopped garlic, 5 ounces of butter, and 1 chopped onion, and add ½ cup of milk or you can use ½ cup of heavy whipping cream in a frying pan with olive oil.
- Arrange the oysters in their half shells on a cooking sheet and spoon some of the spinach inside each of the oysters.
- On top with a wooden spoon you will put your breadcrumbs to cover the top of the spinach filling
- Bake until thoroughly cooked in the oven on 450 (should take 10-12 minutes), and then put the oven on broil until golden brown.
-On top you can sprinkle a bit of parmesan and pepper or salt
- To steam them/boil them is for 1.5 minutes to cool another 1.5 minutes and then you can start putting your filing in