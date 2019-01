Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've vowed to get your health in order for the new year, it's time to kick those resolutions into high gear. Personal trainer and nutritionist, Joey Thurman, stopped by WGN to teach viewers some tips to kick off their fitness routine.

To sign up for Joey's Holiday Comeback, download the Joey Thurman Fit app from the App or Google Play stores. The app and the contest are free.

joeythurman.com/contest