For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
Rain possible Friday, mild weekend possible
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
-
Rain, snow possible on New Year’s Eve
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
-
Cloudy skies, chilly temps, scattered flurries
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday
-
Chilly temps through week