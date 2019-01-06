Josh Nelson discusses the White Sox offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A few fans of the team might night have expected the 2018-2019 offseason to be full of such intregue. After all, the current rebuilding progress at the end of the season pointed to another year full of major work for the team in 2019.

But the pursuit of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado has changed the narrative of the offseason, as the White Sox went in on both free agents in hopes of accelerating the rebuild. Can they land one of those prized free agents?

Josh Nelson of Sox Machine discussed that along with other topics on the offseason on Sports Feed Sunday wiht Josh Frydman. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.