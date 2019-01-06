× Eddie Jackson in the lineup, but Trey Burton is out for the Bears’ playoff game against the Eagles

CHICAGO – The Bears got some good and bad news with their injury report on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Jackson, who missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, will be in the lineup when the Bears face the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game at Soldier Field this afternoon at 3:40 PM.

But one of their tight ends is a late scratch.

Today's inactives for #DaBears: 11 Kevin White

64 Eric kush

69 Rashaad Coward

80 Trey Burton

83 Javon Wims

97 Nick Williams

99 Aaron Lynch#PHIvsCHI | #NFLPlayoffs — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 6, 2019

Trey Burton, who popped up on the Bears’ injury report late Saturday night with a groin injury, will not be available. It’s unclear how Burton was injured, but it will be the first game he’s missed this season.