× Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday @ Pittsburgh

➢ Chicago scored six goals in its first game against Pittsburgh on December 12 this season , matching a season-high . The Blackhawks have a nine-game active winning streak against the Penguins – only three teams have longer active winning streaks versus any opponent (Bruins, 14 versus Coyotes; Capital s, 13 versus Bruins; Lightning, 13 versus Red Wings).

➢ From the beginning of the season through December 17, the Blackhawks converted 11.4 percent of power-play opportunities, which ranked last in the NHL. Since that date, they have played eight games and converted 32.0 of power-play chances – that ranks third in the NHL.

➢ Patrick Kane scored his fifth power-play goal of the season last time out, tying his total from last season. He has a seven-game point streak against the Penguins entering this game – he has 14 points (4g, 10a) over these seven games.