Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday @ Pittsburgh

Posted 8:44 AM, January 6, 2019, by
Chicago scored six goals in its first game against Pittsburgh on December 12 this season, matching a season-high. The Blackhawks have a nine-game active winning streak against the Penguins – only three teams have longer active winning streaks versus any opponent (Bruins, 14 versus Coyotes; Capitals, 13 versus Bruins; Lightning, 13 versus Red Wings).
From the beginning of the season through December 17, the Blackhawks converted 11.4 percent of power-play opportunities, which ranked last in the NHL. Since that date, they have played eight games and converted 32.0 of power-play chances – that ranks third in the NHL.
Patrick Kane scored his fifth power-play goal of the season last time out, tying his total from last season. He has a seven-game point streak against the Penguins entering this game – he has 14 points (4g, 10a) over these seven games.
Sidney Crosby has seven points in 13 career games against the Blackhawks (0.54 points per game). This is his worst scoring average versus any opponent over his career.