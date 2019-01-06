Bears take on Eagles at Soldier Field Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Monsters of the Midway play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon.

The much anticipated game against the Chicago Bears and the Eagles kicks off at 3:40 p.m. at Soldier Field. Fans should expect traffic delays and heightened security screenings.

Stadium parking lots open at 11:40 a.m. Sunday and close at 9 p.m. sharp. Soldier Field gates open to the public at 1:40 p.m.

Those hoping to avoid traffic can ride the CTA, which is offering additional bus and rail service before Sunday’s game. For more information on public transit, click here.

Soldier Field staff is reminding people not to bring prohibited items like weapons, alcohol, coolers and cushions. All bags will be screened for security. Any bags deemed “oversized” won’t be allowed inside the stadium. Click here for more information on Soldier Field policies.

Consumer advocates are warning fans buying last-minute tickets to only use reputable brokers or websites, to know the refund policy and to use a payment method that comes with protection — like a credit card instead of a debit card.

Sunday's game is the Bears' first playoff game at Soldier Field in eight years.